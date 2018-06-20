9 Abortionists Accused of Breaking Law by Failing to Report Abortions on Girls Age 12 and Younger

(Photo: Reuters/Ilana Panich-Linsman) An exam room at the Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is shown following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities in Austin, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2016.

Nine Indiana abortion doctors and every abortion clinic in the state has been accused of breaking the law by failing to report abortions performed on girls younger than 16, some of whom were as young as 12.

According to Indiana Right to Life, nine abortion doctors are at the center of 48 consumer complaints lodged by parents throughout the state, alleging that the doctors "failed to follow the legal reporting requirements to protect young children from sex abuse."

Under Indiana law, abortionists are required to report abortion operations they perform on girls younger 16 to the Indiana Department of Child Services and the state's Department of Health within three days of the procedure so that those departments can investigate whether a child sex crime was committed.

"Some of the girls under 16 years old who had abortions that weren't reported to DCS were as young as 12 and 13," a press release explains. "The alleged 48 instances of failure to report occurred since July 1, 2017. The 48 consumer complaints have been filed with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and the Indiana State Department of Health. The Marion, Lake, Tippecanoe and Monroe county prosecutors have also been notified."

The doctors subject to the complaints are Caitlin Bernard, Cassandra Cashman, Carol Dellinger, Mandy Gittler, Jeffrey Glazer, Kathleen Glover, OMartin Haskell, Resad Pasic and Sarah Turner.

The complaints also reportedly implicate every licensed abortion clinic in the state, including Planned Parenthood clinics in Indianapolis, Lafayette, Bloomington, and Merrillville. Other clinics include the Women's Med Center in Indianapolis and the Clinic for Women in Indianapolis.

Other examples of young girls being taken to abortion clinics to cover up sexual abuse crimes were revealed by the pro-life group Life Dynamics in their list of 60 court cases nationwide that showed victims had been taken to abortion clinics to receive abortions and birth control. One of these case was in Indiana.

It was revealed in 2006 court documents that an Indiana man named Nathaniel Jeffers began having sex with his girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter who became pregnant at 11 and was taken to a clinic to have an abortion, according to Life Dynamics.

"In the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, we're demanding answers and action," Cathie Humbarger, vice president of policy enforcement for Indiana Right to Life, said in a statement. "The 48 complaints represent a widespread problem throughout Indiana's abortion industry. These nine abortion doctors must be held accountable. Their alleged negligence has further victimized the children suffering at the hands of their perpetrators."

During the Center for Medical Progress' investigation into abortion clinic practices in harvesting babies' tissue and organs, one undercover video taken at a Planned Parenthood workshop showed an abortion provider arguing against helping young victims of rape and sexual assault by asserting that because clinic workers are not state employees, they should not be required to report known cases of child abuse to authorities.

Pro-lifers held five news conferences throughout the state on Wednesday to condemn the abortionists for not upholding state law, which was changed in July 2017 to expand the mandatory reporting age from younger than 14 to under 16.

"At these young and vulnerable ages, sometimes as young as 12 years old, it is likely that these pregnancies did not occur as a result of legal consensual activity," Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin said during a news conference held at the state capitol in Indianapolis. "It is the duty of the Department of Child Services and our law enforcement agencies to examine the circumstances behind each of these cases to determine what, if any, action should take place to protect these young girls and hold potential predators accountable."

Houchin, who authored the 2017 bill expanding the required reporting age, asserted that the agencies can't protect these girls if abortion doctors do not follow the state's reporting laws. She called on the state government to investigate alleged violations of the law.

"The alleged failure to report abortions on minors under the age of 16 ... at every licensed abortion facility in Indiana is negligent and frightening," Houchin added. "It is disheartening to see the General Assembly, policymakers come together to have pass thoughtful legislation only to have some in the abortion industry disregard the law completely and subject young girls to continued potential abuse."

Indiana Right to Life is calling for the Indiana Medical Licensing Board and government authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators if investigators find that they violated the law. Indiana Right to Life seeks punishments such as fines for each non-report and an immediate suspension of licenses for abortion facilities found to be guilty of the violations.

Wednesday's news conference comes after the national pro-life group Live Action recently released undercover videos that purport to show the willingness of Planned Parenthood clinic workers across the country to cover-up child sex crimes and even the prostitution of minors.