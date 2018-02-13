'A Hat in Time' News: Developers Will Not Bring the Game to the Switch

Gears for Breakfast "A Hat in Time" follows a plucky young girl who must use the magic powers of her hat in order to collect all of the time pieces for her spaceship and return home.

"A Hat in Time" is a 3D action-adventure platformer that follows a young girl that must travel through different colorful levels to collect time pieces for her spaceship. To do so, she takes advantage of an array of special techniques and the ability to create and use magical hats that fit the situation. Sounds oddly familiar, right? Well one thing "A Hat in Time" does not have in common with "Super Mario Odyssey" is that the former is not going to be on the Nintendo Switch.

What was intended to be a teaser for its soundtrack collaboration with OC Remix quickly devolved into fans getting angry at Gears for Breakfast for stating that "A Hat in Time" is not coming to the Switch.

This is not the first time the developers have expressed complications regarding bringing their game to Nintendo's portable platform, though it is the most definitive. Back in September 2017, Gears for Breakfast wrote about how they were able to get development kits for the Switch, but had trouble getting "A Hat in Time" to work on it.

Some fans have speculated that the main issue regarding porting it over is the fact that "A Hat in Time" was built in Unreal Engine 3, which the Nintendo Switch does not natively support. Even Psyonix, the developer behind "Rocket League," had to go through some hoops to get its motortized sports game running on the platform.

"The Switch by itself doesn't have inherent Unreal 3 support. It only has Unreal 4. To support 3, we had to do custom work," said Jeremy Dunham, vice president of publishing at Psyonix.

And, no offense, but Gears for Breakfast is not as large as Psyonix and may not have the manpower or resources to do what they did.

So, as unfortunate as it is for Switch owners, they will have to settle for only one hat-based 3D platformer. For PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 owners, however, "A Hat in Time" is available now for purchase on those platforms.