'A Wrinkle in Time' Star Storm Reid Says God Chose Her Career

Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" premieres on March 9, 2018.

Storm Reid, the 14-year-old star of the upcoming Disney film "A Wrinkle in Time" is a self-professed Christian who believes her career as an actor is part of God's plan for her life.

Reid, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, said in an interview with Collider that she told her mother: "'I wanna be on TV. I wanna be a superstar!' Since I know this is my passion and I feel like God chose this career for me, I just knew I was ready to do it."

When asked what made her want to become an actor, Reid recalled watching the movie "Matilda," which led her to want to be on television.

The teenager has since made a name for herself in feature films like "12 Years a Slave." On March 9 she will star in "A Wrinkle in Time" alongside Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. The film, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle, centers around a girl named Meg who gets help from three mysterious beings on a quest to find her missing father on a journey through space.

The world premiere of the film was shown in Hollywood on Monday, and Reid will preview it on Sunday at the House of Hope Atlanta church headed by E. Dewey Smith, Black Christian News reports.

Reid has said she also wears a "mustard-seed bracelet" which she received as a gift from fellow Christian actor David Oyelowo after filming with him on the set of the upcoming film "Only You."

In an interview with Dazed Digital, she explained what the bracelet that features Matthew 17:20 on its charm means to her.

"In the Bible, it's said that if you have faith as small as a grain of a mustard seed, God will move mountains," Reid said last month. "It means if you have faith this small then God's got your back."