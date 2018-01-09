Acer Unveils New Swift 7 That's Still The 'Thinnest' Laptop in the World

Acer Promo image for the Acer Swift 7 laptop released in 2017.

Acer claims it still holds the title for having the "world's thinnest laptop" with the release of the new Swift 7.

During the Consumer Electronics Show, which will run until Jan. 12, Acer unveiled an update to its lineup of ultra-thin laptops. The company claimed that with a thickness of 8.98 mm, its new Swift 7 remains the thinnest computer in 2018.

According to reports, the Swift 7 was also the most expensive laptop in CES 2018, which is understandable considering that Acer made sure that it had achieved the thinnest body work without compromising the technical specifications of the Swift 7.

With a built as thin as that of the Swift 7's, there is no doubt that Acer is targeting consumers who are always on the go and need a laptop with ample performance. To further cater to that demand, the company confirmed that the new Swift 7 was an "always-connected" computer, thanks to its Intel XMM 4G LTE modem.

The new Swift 7 supports e-SIM technology, plus there is also a dedicated nano SIM card slot that gives future users various options how to maximize the mobile connection feature on the laptop.

In a statement, Acer confirmed: "The Swift 7 ships with a Transatel profile provisioned with up to 1 GB of free data valid for one month in 48 countries to help users get started immediately, while additional data plans can be easily purchased as needed through the Mobile Plans application while travelling around the world."

As mentioned, Acer offers a very sleek design with the new Swift 7 without having to let go of essential specs. The laptop is powered with a Kaby Lake Core i7 chip from Intel, supports 8 GB of random access memory and 256 GB SSD storage, and comes with a battery pack that is promised to last for 10 hours.

For its other features, the Swift 7 sports a 14-inch Full High-Definition touchscreen display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass technology. Users can also ditch using passwords as the Swift 7 is packed with a fingerprint reader.

The new Swift 7 is slated to arrive in North America sometime in March and will cost at least $1,699.