'Alaskan Bush People' Season 8 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Filming for New Season in Washington Home

Facebook/alaskanbushppl The members of the Brown family in the promo for "Alaskan Bush People"

While fans are still waiting for Discovery Channel to finally announce when "Alaskan Bush People" returns on air, new information online reveals that the Brown family and all the crew are already filming for the upcoming eighth season, but they are doing it far from their Alaskan homes.

According to reports, most of the Brown family had recently migrated to a 10-bedroom home in Washington while preparing to film the next season. Pictures surfaced online, mostly through Rain Brown's Instagram account, showcasing their new living arrangements and the landscape around them, and fans were quick to deduce that they are a long way from Alaska and are actually in Washington.

Sources say that the reason the Brown family is not roughing it out as they tend to do on the show is because of matriarch Ami Brown's health. Previously diagnosed with lung cancer, it was announced that Ami is now cancer-free, but she still has to go through the various post-cancer medical treatments, which may be why the family is still sticking it out in Washington.

Outside of their new living arrangements, rumor has it that son Noah Brown will no longer be participating on the show and has moved out of his family's home along with his girlfriend Rhain.

Noah and Rhain were reportedly spotted by a fan in Trinidad, Colorado, fairly distant from where the rest of his family is currently residing. On top of that, Noah recently drew some controversy to himself when he wrote a scandalous post on Facebook about family.

"Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family...it makes them a Relative," Noah wrote.

Many fans believe that this was Noah's own way of saying that he is done with the Brown family and potentially the show itself, but he was quick to backtrack on his previous statement and clarify that he was not talking about anyone the fans would be familiar with.

"It has nothing to do with my own family," he wrote as a follow-up. "Fans, they are more like family we have not met yet, and that is the point, family is not about blood, it is about the people that truly care for you even if you have never met them in person."

"Alaskan Bush People" airs on Discovery Channel, but the network has yet to announce when season 8 will begin airing.