Alaskan Bush People Updates: Bear Brown Confirms Family's Return to LA Hospital

Facebook/AlaskanBushPpl Brown family matriarch Ami Brown

Rumors about the return of Ami Brown's cancer spread after the Bush family from the "Alaskan Bush People" fame were seen checking into a hospital in Los Angeles.

The speculations began when Bear Brown posted a selfie photo on his Instagram account that was taken from the UCLA Medical Center, the same facility where his mother Ami went to take chemotherapy treatments for her lung cancer last year.

The post came after a source told Radar Online that the Brown matriarch was spotted in a wheelchair in early March. The source claimed that the 54-year-old reality star looked very thin and that she did not talk.

Another source told the online tabloid that Ami opted to disguise herself and cover up her dwindling health by wearing a pair of purple sunglasses inside the Spokane International Airport in Washington back on March 15. She was joined by Bear and his father, Billy.

The mother of seven was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in spring 2017, but she reportedly cleared of cancer in Dec. 21 after months of chemotherapy and radiation.

The Brown matriarch talked to People about how she dealt with the diagnosis. According to the Ami, she was scared when she first learned that she has cancer. But she opted to keep a positive outlook during that time.

"You hear the words chemo and radiation and you're staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it's petrifying but you need to keep a little light," she stated. "It's very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles," Ami went on to say.

Ami also mentioned that she gave a green light to UCLA to use all her medical records when needed for a case study because it was the first time that they encountered a situation like hers.

But she also admitted that she still has to go back to the doctors every once in a while for check-ups. "I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it's back or not. It's going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it's about," the reality star stated.

This could be why the Browns were spotted back in the Los Angeles hospital.

The reality star also said that she opted not to worry about her cancer diagnosis since it will also make her health worse. She also said that her caregivers filled the rooms with so much love and hope.

She also mentioned in a separate interview with the same publication that her children — Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy, and Rain — took the diagnosis differently. However, they were strengthened by the situation, and she believed that her kids will stay strong.

The Browns appear in "Alaskan Bush People" on Discovery Channel.