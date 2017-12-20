6 Things to Know About the Shocking Allegations Concerning Obama, Hezbollah and Iran
Politico on Sunday reported that the Obama administration halted a federal law enforcement investigation into the illegal operations of the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah in order to secure the controversial 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"An ambitious U.S. task force targeting Hezbollah's billion-dollar criminal enterprise ran headlong into the White House's desire for a nuclear deal with Iran," a subtitle for the article "The Secret Backstory of How Obama Let Hezbollah Off the Hook," states.
Sunday's Politico report was quickly picked up and shared by a number of conservative outlets, with some pointing out that such a report exposes the extent to which the Obama administration was willing to use "shady practices" to accomplish its agenda. Meanwhile, the three biggest liberal mainstream media networks reportedly ignored the Politico report on Monday.
Here are six things people should know about what has been uncovered about the Obama administration's actions surrounding the law enforcement probe into Hezbollah's international trafficking and laundering crimes.
