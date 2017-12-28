Amazon and Microsoft Employees Caught Buying Sex Workers Through Their Work E-Mails

REUTERS/Mike Segar A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo.

Recent reports have revealed that several employees from Microsoft and Amazon were using their work e-mails to purchase services from trafficked sex workers. Furthermore, the tech giants have since responded to the backlash resulting from the revelations of the report.

According to Newsweek, they were able to get a hand on a thread of e-mails exchanged between brothels and Silicon Valley's companies, including those of Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Boeing. Of the e-mails, 67 were sent from Microsoft employees, and 63 came from Amazon's staff. The e-mails were collected between 2014 and 2016, and has already resulted to the arrest of executives from Amazon and Microsoft. Two chose to go on trial, which is set to be held sometime in March.

"The personal conduct of a tiny fraction of our 125,000 employees does not in any way represent our culture. No organization is immune to the unfortunate situation when employees act unethically or illegally," Microsoft said in a statement, as reported by Economic Times. "When that happens, we look into the conduct and take appropriate action. Microsoft makes it clear to our employees they have a responsibility to act with integrity and conduct themselves in a legal and ethical manner at all times. If they don't, they risk losing their jobs."

Meanwhile, Amazon has emphasized that the company's policies clearly state that it will not tolerate activities that involve sex buying or any of the kind in the workplace. As such, they will be launching their own investigation on the matter, which can lead to sanctions including termination. Authorities have stated that the activities may have been sent through work e-mails because first-time buyers in Seattle are always asked to verify their identity in order to make sure that they are not, in any way, affiliated with the police. No identity has been revealed as of yet, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.