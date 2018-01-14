(Photo: Starz) A still from "American Gods."

Despite the recent behind-the-scenes shakeup in the Starz series "American Gods," season 2 of the adaptation appears to still be underway, but it might take long to put together.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht revealed during the Television Critics Association that they are having "some trouble" getting the new season off the ground.

Although showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the show, Albrecht said they will still be involved "as much as they can be" in "American Gods" season 2.

Our partners at Fremantle are working with Bryan and Michael and their schedules, working out a way for them to continue to be involved ... it's a little bit up in the air as to what their role will be.

The Starz executive pointed out that the duo did not get fired and most definitely did not quit:

There is a very good relationship between Fremantle and Michael and Bryan, and everyone's trying to work this out, everyone wants that to be a win-win for the people involved and the fans, everyone wants to keep as much of the team intact as possible.

Albrecht also addressed the rumors that their exit was prompted by disagreement on the budget for "American Gods":

Not surprisingly if you've seen the show it's not an inexpensive show. Budget is always a factor although Fremantle has been terrific in wanting to invest. It's a big show, it's a monster show and it's faced many of the challenges that terrific complex premium shows face trying to get seasons, especially when art comes before commerce.

In light of this change, Neil Gaiman, the author of the critically acclaimed book on which "American Gods" is based, will take "more of a central role, moving forward into a more traditional showrunner function."

We're looking for a partner for him who can ensure that the television part of this get the appropriate attention.

Gaiman took to Twitter to clarify what his role will be in "American Gods" season 2.

I'm already showrunning GOOD OMENS and I won't be physically showrunning two shows. But I plan to work really closely with the new showrunner, and to help plot and guide and build American Gods, just as I did when Bryan & Michael came on as showrunners. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 12, 2018

Fuller and Green's exit prompted Gillian Anderson to leave the show and Kristen Chenoweth to second-guess returning on the show. However, Albrecht clarified this news as well:

I think there's been some confusion about the cast exits. Gillian Anderson seems to be leaving everything, but this was not a surprise — we knew that she was not necessarily going to be able to come back. Kristen Chenoweth, as far as we all know, is still committed to the show obviously pending her availability.

Despite the massive changes, Albrecht said that Starz is still "very committed" to "American Gods":

And I've mentioned before it did very well for us. [...] We're hoping for many more "American Gods" to appear on Starz.

"American Gods" was slated to be premiered sometime this year. It is not looking like it could push through.