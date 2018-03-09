Anna Faris Dating News: Friends Approve Of Anna's New Beau Calling Him Stable

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Anna Faris has introduced her boyfriend Michael Barrett to her parents, Jack and Karen.

If Anna Faris ever wanted a second opinion from her peers with regards to her relationship, she'll probably like what they have to say about her beau, Michael Barrett. Friends of the 41-year-old actress couldn't be happier that she has found love again and are have no qualms about her new flame.

"They are a great match," an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "All of her friends love him. He's so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna."

But it's not just her friends that are enamored by Barrett. Faris' 5-year old son Jack also approves of his mom's relationship with the source saying that Barrett is great with him and that is all she cares about.

Barrett and Faris first sparked rumors back in September, one month after her split with husband Chris Pratt. After which they were spotted together in Italy in November 2017 and a month later, the two were seen hunting together in Los Angeles.

The couple's relationship began filtering into the mainstream and as it stands, the people close to Faris appear very supportive. Faris' "Mom" co-star Allison Janney recently spoke about the relationship in December.

"She's got her new man who seems ... She just seems great," the 58-year old Oscar winner told E! News. "She's doing really well and I'm so happy for her. I met [Michael] once, he seems really lovely. I don't know him, but I'm happy for her. If she's happy, I'm happy."

Faris and Pratt called it quits back in July 2017 with Pratt helping her file for divorce five months later. She talked about co-parenting their son Jack where their goal is to make sure that he is surrounded by a lot of love and happiness.

She adds that she has amazing friends and incredible family and that she and her son just feel safe and protected and happy.