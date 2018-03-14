Karpyshyn is known for his work on the first two 'Mass Effect' games and 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' and other endeavors

Twitter courtesy of @anthemgame 'Anthem' is expected to be released next year

Some big news related to BioWare's "Anthem" emerged recently, but it was not a release date announcement or some information drop related to the game's features.

Instead, the big news came in the form of writer Drew Karpyshyn announcing that he was no longer an employee of BioWare.

In a post on his website, Karpyshyn mentioned that he was leaving to "pursue a number of other projects, including more original novels, an original sci-fi graphic novel I'm co-creating, and freelance gaming work."

Karpyshyn praised his former colleagues and said that "everyone who works at BioWare pours their heart and soul into the games they are making."

As Eurogamer noted, Karpyshyn has developed a reputation for being one of the better writers in gaming. He served as the lead writer for the first two "Mass Effect" games as well as "Star Wars: The Old Republic" and "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic."

Unsurprisingly, some fans have expressed concern over Karpyshyn's departure.

In response to a fan who voiced concern for what Karpyshyn's departure could mean for "Anthem," BioWare general manager Casey Hudson offered assurance that the story would still be a significant part of the upcoming game.

Hudson also mentioned that Karpyshyn had already finished his work on the game and that the other lead writers were now ready to step up and continue refining the narrative that would be featured.

At this point, the game's main narrative is still mostly under wraps, though a few interesting tidbits have been provided.

As seen on the game's official website, players will become Freelancers, the people who willingly leave civilization behind in order to "explore a landscape of primeval beauty" that also contains some dangerous elements like beasts and marauders.

It also seems like players will be tasked with fending off entities who are planning to take control of humanity.

More news about "Anthem" and the story it will tell should be made available in the future.