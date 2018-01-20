Apple and Samsung Under Investigation for Planned Obsolescence

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that tech giants Apple and Samsung have found themselves in the middle of an investigation from an antitrust organization over accusations of planned obsolescence. Further reports also indicate that the investigation was launched shortly after it was revealed that Apple was slowing down earlier models of the iPhone.

According to reports, the investigation is being conducted by Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, or AGCM, and their main objective is to find out if Apple and Samsung are using software updates to slow down older models of their phone in an attempt to influence their consumers to buy newer models. Furthermore, the AGCM contends that the tech giants may not be offering as much information as possible about the content of the software updates.

The organization further said in a statement that the investigation was launched shortly after the consumer reports and pre-trial activity revealed the possibility that the tech giant has been anything but honest with their consumers. Aside from the Italian organization, Apple is also currently facing another investigation in France under the same grounds of planned obsolescence. Although the investigation has not resulted in anything yet, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Apple's chief executive officer has recently announced that the latest version of the iOS will allow users of older models to turn off the slow down feature. He has also established that moving forward, Apple will be providing more transparent information regarding the health of the battery of the devices that the users have. Furthermore, he recently announced that fans will be able to get a discounted battery replacement as an apology for the debacle. More decisions are expected to be made following the investigations from governments and organizations. For now, for those looking to have their battery replaced, the service is available in authorized retail stores.