Apple Files New Patent For A Wireless Charger

Recent reports have revealed that Apple has filed a new patent at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent details a new wireless charger that could be capable of long-range wireless charging, as well as prioritizing which devices to charge up.

According to reports, there is a possibility that the wireless charger will feature power developer Energous' radio frequency for long-range wireless charging, especially since the company was recently granted a consumer safety certification by the Federal Communications Commission for the technology they have developed. Although the patent from Apple does not starkly and amply explain it, there is a good possibility that it might be equivalent to "over the air" wireless transfer.

Apple has yet to respond for comment on the new patent that they filed, but other details reveal a user ability to prioritize which device will receive power first.

"The optimum power transfer strategy may involve transmitting different amounts of power to different electronic devices," the patent details, as reported by 9to5 Mac. "The information that is used in identifying appropriate amounts of power to transmit to each of the electronic devices may include information such as user device charging priority settings, battery charge state information, device type information, usage history information, calendar information, and other information."

The text from the patent ultimately suggests that the users will have more control on several charging options. Unfortunately, it does not detail as to which technology will make it for release nor does it reveal when that release will be. Apple has yet to respond for comment, but fans are expecting more information in the coming months. Apple is also expected to release more information on the earlier patent for a foldable device that they filed a few months back. In the meantime, Apple is currently selling a wireless charging pad in their retail stores.