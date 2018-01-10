Apple iPad Pro 2018 Rumors: Tablet Getting iPhone X's Face ID With LG's Help

(Photo: Reuters/Apple) The 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

For its 2018 version of the iPad Pro, Apple tapped LG to help.

According to a new report, the Redmond giant will looking to team up to team up with LG to bring Face ID to its next-generation tablet.

LG Innotek is expected to supply 3D sensing modules not only for the iPad Pro 2018, but also for the next batch of iPhones by the company.

This collaboration will reportedly see Apple pay a whopping upfront payment of $820.9 million, which will be used to build the additional facilities needed for the production of the Face ID components such as the 3D sensing and camera modules.

The 3D sensing modules will make use of a flood illuminator and dot projector, which made the Face ID feature a success in the iPhone X. These components will be built by LG Innotek as well.

This means that the iPad Pro 2018 will be the first in its family to boast the Face ID. At least one model will reportedly be released toting the feature, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News.

Unsurprisingly, the Face ID will make a comeback in this year's iterations of the iPhone X, which will also get a Plus version, per the ever-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech will also find its way to a midrange iPhone as well.

Indeed, Face ID-type biometric tech will be something that users can expect to see more of this year in mobile flagships although Vivo and other four manufacturers are focusing on perfecting the in-display fingerprint sensor, which the Chinese company recently showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

As the wait for the iPad Pro 2018 continues, Apple is giving users the chance to pick up the current version with refurbished 10.5-Inch iPad Pros now available in the United States and Canada.