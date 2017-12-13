Apple News: Tech Giant Acquires Shazam for $400 Million

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson An Apple store is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

Apple has confirmed that they have acquired Shazam in one of the largest company acquisitions that the tech giant has done. Furthermore, it seems that the acquisition is expected to help Apple in various ways.

"We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple," an Apple spokesperson told The Verge. "Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement."

The acquisition cost Apple a hefty $400 million price tag. Shazam is known as an app that allows users to identify media, such as songs, films, and TV shows, based on the information that a short audio clip can provide. As such, the app uses music recognition technology, while also appealing to a larger market by advertising it as an app that is capable of augmented reality that can be integrated and utilized in ecommerce.

Further reports reveal that fans of the tech giant will notice the effects of the acquisition through the Apple Music app, wherein Shazam is expected to be integrated and consequently decrease the user demand for Spotify. It can also help Apple users get ahead of the music industry by receiving notifications that inform them as to which artist or song might be on the rise in terms of popularity. As such, songs detected and discovered by Shazam will eventually lead to a suggestion that the users acquire an Apple Music subscription. Considering the massive market of Apple, experts believe that this might seriously impact Spotify and the music recognition technology of the Google Pixel products.

Another way in which Shazam could help Apple is its augmented reality platform that will allow the tech giant to improve its efforts in advancing the ARKit.