'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad to Continue Questioning Dinah's Loyalty

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

The squad will continue to question Dinah's (Juliana Harkavy) loyalty after that damning incident with Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb) in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

Last time, Oliver (Stephen Amell) discovered that Dinah was still contacting her former partner behind their backs. A security footage showed their secret meeting, forcing Dinah to come clean and reveal the truth. She maintained, though, that she was not spilling classified information to the enemy. The others tried to accept her words at face value because they needed to move on and fight Cayden James (Michael Emerson), but the thought that Dinah is possibly a snitch remains.

It will probably take an ultimate sacrifice from Dinah to prove that her loyalty will always be with Team Arrow. She needs to show her friends that they can still rely on her and that she has not been helping the Vigilante with his evil plans. Now that he has joined James' group, the villain has become even more powerful. In contrast, Oliver's team is reeling from the series of unfortunate events that transpired. The promo for the episode titled "Divided" shows the squad is still shocked after the James' revelation.

It was previously revealed that James has joined forces with the Vigilante and several other scoundrels. Aside from Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), there were also Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and his partner Boots (Tobias Jelinek). Together, they will attempt to take over Star City. Oliver knows what is at stake if they lose in the fight. He needs to find new reinforcements to even out the odds for their team. In the promo, Diggle (David Ramsey) is urging him to look for potential allies. Trusting their old members, Dinah, as well as Rene (Rick Gonzalez), is too risky.

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.