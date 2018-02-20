'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers: Quentin Protects Black Siren from Attackers

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) will make sure that his daughter remains safe and hidden in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Collision Course," the synopsis reveals that the two Team Arrows are going after Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). While both agree that the villain deserves to be punished for her crime, they still cannot decide the best way to handle her. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) want to kill Black Siren. It is payback for what she did to Vincent (Johann Urb). Last episode, she used her sonic screams to kill Dinah's partner. Black Siren did it on James' (guest star Michael Emerson) order.

Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), however, do not approve of what Dinah and her team plan to do. The promo shows the two factions arguing. Dinah is prepared to fight her allies if they get in her way to Black Siren. What the squads are still unaware of is that Quentin has been hiding their target all along. When he heard James state that Black Siren hesitated in killing Vincent the first time, he believed that somewhere in her, there is still humanity left.

Quentin immediately loaded the unconscious Black Siren in his car and drove away. He will do anything to bring back his daughter. Oliver and the rest do not need to know what he is planning as long as Black Siren is safe. Meanwhile, Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) is expected to launch an attack in the city. It was revealed that he was the one who ordered the execution of James' son. Diaz revealed the truth to his former ally right before he stabbed him to death. He waited for James to show up in the cemetery where his son was buried.

"Arrow" season 6 episode 14 will air Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.