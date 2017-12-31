AT&T To Sell Huawei Mate 10 in United States Early Next Year?

Huawei The Mate 10 Pro features the Huawei's FullView form factor.

One of the premium devices released this year, the Huawei Mate 10, is reportedly making its way to the United States in 2018 through AT&T.

This rumor is making headlines simply because Huawei is one of the leading smartphone makers around the world -- in fact, it sat right next to Samsung and Apple in 2016 -- without the need for a big launch in the United States.

However, the company appears to be making some changes in their strategy as The Information claims they have sources who confirmed that Huawei and AT&T have already struck a deal to bring bring the said premium mobile device in the U.S. by February 2018.

According to the same report, the U.S. version of the device is likely going to have a few tweaks but will practically sport the same technical specifications as those announced for other markets last October.

Also reported by Bloomberg this month, Huawei and Xiaomi are both rumored to be negotiating with AT&T and Verizon for the planned release of their products in the U.S., which poses a real challenge to the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker, Apple.

Earlier this year, Huawei took pride in introducing the "real AI chip" -- Kirin 970 -- that debuted in the Huawei Mate 10 series. The company claimed it was going to be the fastest mobile modem in the world.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu previously said the Kirin 970 should be appropriately called a Neural Processing Unit. He added (via Forbes): "The NPU can think and actively work to provide you the best user experience, whereas other A.I. assistance like Google Assistant only works reactively."

Then, in November, the Huawei Mate 10 series officially had its retail launch mainly in China. It was released with a built-in Android 8.0 Oreo, and as promised, it was powered with the octa-core Kirin 970 chip clocked at up to 2.4 gigahertz.

Like its predecessor premium Huawei smartphones, the Mate 10 came out with a dual-lens camera setup in the rear that was made by Leica. It combined 12- and 20-megapixel sensors with dual lossless zoom technology and f/1.6 aperture. In the front, it had an 8 MP camera.

The Huawei Mate 10 retained the 3.5 mm headphone jack and was originally released with a standard 4 GB random access memory and a built-in 64 GB storage plus a microSD slot that can support up to 256 GB of external drive.