'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Spoilers: Krista to Step Into the Spotlight in Upcoming Installment

Facebook/AttackOnTitan A promotional image for "Attack on Titan"

Levi won't be the only one getting the spotlight in "Attack on Titan" season 3.

Another character fans can expect to be at the forefront this season is none other than Krista, whose dark past has been exposed in the previous season of the anime.

In a new interview with Animedia with translation provided by SNK News, chief animation director Araki Tetsuro teased that Krista will "make some decisions that she never imagined for herself before" in "Attack on Titan" season 3. "I think that will be quite a great scene to watch," he said.

Director Koizuka Masashi added that having lost Ymir in the previous season, Krista's condition at the beginning of the new season "is like that of someone who lost half her heart."

"By setting her as another axis for the plot, season 3 will become even more interesting," he went on to promise fans.

Those who read the "Attack on Titan" manga by Hajime Isayama, which is where the anime is based, will not be surprised as to why Krista gets to be the "second most important character" in "Attack on Titan" season 3.

After all, she happens to play a part in a major story arc that will change the course of the series in big ways. The character has evolved so much in the source material already, and the anime will no doubt mark the first step of such development this season.

Tetsuro and Masashi indicated that "Attack on Titan" season 3 might be the most intense run of the anime yet as the heroes are forced to make "challenging the supposedly righteous" decisions, which led to the production team diving deeper into the internal struggles they go through when making their moves.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 has no official release date yet, but the hope is that it Levi, Krista and company will be back this year.