'Avatar 2' Updates: Sequel Feels Like Original Film But 'On Steroids,' Stephen Lang Says

Stephen Lang reprises his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's "Avatar" films.

Actor Stephen Lang describes the highly-anticipated "Avatar 2" to the original movie, but "on steroids."

In an interview with Screen Rant, Lang revealed that the second installment of James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise will not stray far from the hit 2009 film, but it will be mostly set underwater and will have a grander feel.

Lang, who portrays the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch in the movie, mentioned that Cameron is making another groundbreaking technology in filmmaking. "Well, in ways that are probably too numerous or too, kind of, complex or too subtle for me to even articulate right now. I mean, look it's no secret that we're doing a lot of underwater motion capture, which, in itself is groundbreaking, it just hasn't been done," the actor stated.

The actor also mentioned that Cameron finds the underwater world fascinating. "That is extremely beautiful, fascinating, challenging to him. So, you know, there's sections that taker place. . . so, that in itself is a big deal," Lang also said. "But just, what are we, three months into shooting now, it's like nothing I've done before."

Aside from Lang, the second installment of "Avatar" will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Na'vi citizen Neytiri, and Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine.

The cast will also include Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, C. C. H. Pounder as Neytiri's mother Mo'at, Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, Kate Winslet as Metkayina's free-diver named Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Metkayina's leader Tonowary, Oona Chaplin as Varang, Britain Dalton as Jake and Neytiri's second son Lo'ak, Duane Evans Jr. as Metkayina's young male hunter Rotxo, Filip Geljo as Aonung, Jamie Flatters as Jake and Neytiri's oldest son Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass as Reya, Trinity Bliss as Jake and Neytiri's only daughter Tuktirey, and Jack Champion as Javier Socorro.

The film will be released on December 18, 2020.