'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: New Casting Notice Hints that Scarlet Witch and Vision Will Have Children

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

A new casting call for the untitled "Avengers 4" is rumored to spoil a major plot point. According to reports, the recent casting call for two-year-old twin boys suggests that the upcoming film may be taking cue from the comic books.

As the fourth and final "Avengers" film enters the early stages of production, a new casting notice for the film has been released, stating that the production codenamed "Mary Lou" is in search of two-year-old twin boys. The chosen twins will film their scenes for two days in December in Peachtree City, Georgia, which is just about half an hour away from the central shooting location in Atlanta.

For avid "Avengers" fans, the new casting notice immediately rang a bell. Considering the developments in Scarlet Witch and the Vision's romantic storyline in the "Avengers" franchise, there are speculations that the two will get married and have children in the upcoming installment. In the original comics, Scarlet Witch and the Vision also fell in love, got married, and had twin boys.

Scarlet Witch and the Vision's budding romance is one of the major plot points fans expect to see in "Avengers: Infinity War." Previously, some set photos from the film surfaced, showing a humanized Vision kissing Scarlet Witch. Since the images surfaced, there have been speculations that Thanos would remove the Infinity Stone from his head, causing him to turn into a human.

Although Marvel has yet to reveal anything about the plot of "Avengers 4," speculations are rife that the twin boys currently being sought for the upcoming installment will serve as Scarlet's twin boys. However, there is also a chance that directors Joe and Anthony Russo need just one child in the production, and that the identical twin will only be used in case the other one acts out during filming.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018, while the untitled "Avengers 4" is slated for release on May 3, 2019.