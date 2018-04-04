Facebook/Marvel A promotional image for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached a point where revealing the title for their next film will be too spoilery, and this is the case with the follow-up to "Avengers: Infinity War."

As the wait for the most anticipated superhero ensemble movie shortens, the curiosity of fans about what the fourth "Avengers" movie will have to offer grows.

The Russo brothers, the helmers of "Avengers: Infinity War" who will take on the directorial duties for the next one too, hinted that the title for "Avengers 4" indeed includes a spoiler of what could happen in the third film.

The duo revealed this as they warned a fan who admitted to being terrified by the idea that the secrecy surrounding the title of "Avengers 4" has to do with what happens to the heroes in their first encounter with Thanos. They said that this "should" scare fans.

The expectation is that the title will be revealed at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" after the movie presumably declares that the heroes "will return." But by now, fans know very well not everyone will.

Joe and Anthony Russo might be breaking the tradition, hinting early this year that they will give fans the ample time to absorb the events of the third "Avengers" film, a decision that hints of ominous things ahead for the superheroes that fans have followed in the big screen for a decade, before they reveal the title.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to mark the end of the journey for a few major characters. There are speculations as to who will bite the dust, but the idea is that after "Avengers 4," the MCU will practically be starting over and will be unlike what it was before.

The best bet at the moment is that the title for the fourth "Avengers" movie will be revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this July, possibly along with the first teaser. The convention has played host to major Marvel revelations in the past, making it the perfect venue for the unveiling of the next big surprise in store for the MCU fans.

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

Depending on how massive "Avengers: Infinity War" is though, three months may or may not be enough to process what goes down in the movie.

For now, however, fans will have to make do with the surplus of TV spots and commercials releasing left and right ahead of the movie.

A brand new preview foretells a horrible end for Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) love story as he warns her that "we are out of time." He could not be more right, as Thanos is likely close by, ready to rip that Infinity Stone right off his head.

There is also a commercial that's treating fans with a better look at the New York battle in "Avengers: Infinity War" where Iron Man (Robert Downy Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong) will be teaming up.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens on April 27. For the meantime, fans can check out the new TV spot and commercial below.