'Avengers:Infinity War' News: Leaked Merchandise Photos Spoil Some Plot Details

While "Avengers: Infinity War" is not slated to arrive earlier than Spring this year, fans already have an idea on what to expect from certain parts of its story. According to reports, a Reddit user was able to gain access to the upcoming LEGO sets for the upcoming Marvel movie and has learned of possible plot details based on the respective descriptions of the toy sets.

It has been learned that the leak shows six LEGO sets, with each set devoted to certain "Avengers: Infinity War" characters, including Thanos, Thor, Doctor Strange, The Incredible Hulk to name a few. Based on the description of one LEGO set, it has been revealed that The Guardians will join forces with Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr) in order to get the Infinity Gauntlet while another one tells that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will join forces as they face the Black Order.

The third LEGO set, on the other hand, reveals that Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) will be in Wakanda while the fourth one teases that Black Panther (Chadwich Boseman) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will team up to face the Black Order as well.

The fifth LEGO set, meanwhile, reveals that Proxima Midnight will engage in a showdown of force with the duo of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). However, rumors claim that it may not be Hulk himself who is inside the Hulkbuster armor but his alter-ego, Bruce Banner.

Finally, the sixth LEGO spoils that the Guardians of the Galaxy will help Thor (Chris Hemsworth) find his new weapon, which, according to reports, is known as the Stormbreaker.

While the leaked descriptions of the upcoming LEGO sets are nothing short of exciting as they spoil some details about the movie, fans are reminded that LEGO sets sometimes deviate from what is shown in the actual movie. Hence, whether the leaked descriptions reveal themselves to be true or not, the only way for fans to find out is to see the movie when "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives this May 4.