Award-Winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir to Release 30th Album, 'I Am Reminded'

Famed New York church The Brooklyn Tabernacle is gearing up to release its 30th choir album, titled I Am Reminded.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning choir recorded 11 tracks for the new album, which is set to release April 6, via Provident Distribution.

According to a statement shared with The Christian Post, the collection is comprised of "worship anthems" which will feature "dynamic solos from soulful singer, Nicole Binion, who has recorded with the choir in the past; Indonesian worship leader, Sidney Mohede, who has written songs for Israel & New Breed; and the duo of Shane & Shane, who bring their warm and engaging harmonies to the live session."

I Am Reminded will be a combination of original songs and numbers the choir loves to sing at church on Sunday. The five original songs on the track listing were penned by the choir's legendary instructor, Carol Cymbala, and various members of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Church's music department.

The titles of some of the original songs are: "Psalm 150," "God Surprised Me," "That's Why God" and the title cut which features Nicole Binion, worship pastor of Covenant Church in Dallas, Texas.

Along with the church being known as a "house of prayer," over the years, the choir has gained notoriety for adding their original spin on established songs, remolding them into the Brooklyn choir's diverse style. Thousands of people gather every Sunday in downtown Brooklyn, N.Y., to worship along with the church.

The cover songs selected for the new album consist of: Walter Hawkins' 1990 classic, "Thank You;" singer BJ Putnam's 2013 hit, "Sing a New Song;" the 30-year-old tune "Jesus Brought Me Out;" Sidney Mohede's 2012 number, "Jesus It Is You;" "Psalm 34;" and lastly Shane and Shane, a Texas-based duo, reprise one of their own congregational anthems, "Psalm 23."

"This collection of songs is true to the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir's rich legacy while it also expands the choir's musical palette with colorful new sounds that remind us all of just how great the choir has been at maintaining a spirit of excellence while also sharing God's everlasting love through music over the last four decades," the statement assures.

Led by Carol Cymbala, the choir consists of almost 300 members and has recorded over 200 songs to date.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle, pastored by Brooklyn native Jim Cymbala, has always managed to stay under the radar despite its massive success and impact.

The choir was founded in 1973 with only eight members but has gone on to garner much acclaim. The ensemble is a blend of people spanning across both ethnic and economic lines. The church says they have members ranging from "lawyers and doctors to former addicts."

Over the years, the choir has performed at venues such as Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden as well as the 2013 presidential inauguration. Throughout their musical career, the choir has sold over four million albums.

For more information on I Am Reminded, visit the church's website.