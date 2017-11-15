Ben Affleck Ditching Batman Role? Actor 'Contemplating' on Caped Crusader's Solo Film

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero) Actors Henry Cavill (L), Ben Affleck (R) and Gal Gadot pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2016.

It looks like Ben Affleck is being careful in the projects he will be involved in as Batman.

In a recent interview with USA Today regarding the upcoming ensemble movie "Justice League," the actor said that the standalone Batman movie set to be directed by Matt Reeves is "something I'm contemplating."

You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.

This gave the impression that Affleck is not keen on playing the character, who happens to be a very important player in the DC Comics movie franchise.

Some media outlets understood it as the actor not even appearing in the movie and that he is itching to get out of it as soon as possible.

A few months back, there have been reports that Affleck has lost interest in playing the Caped Crusader, putting the fate of the DC Comics cinematic universe that Warner Bros. is building in serious jeopardy.

Affleck was originally set to write and direct the solo film, which is tentatively titled "The Batman," but Reeves eventually got both gigs for the film so the actor will just have to star in it.

However, it looks like appearing in "The Batman" may not be set in stone for Affleck just yet. His remark also suggests that while he could still in the film, he would make sure it will be one-and-done instead of a trilogy, which will require him to commit to the role in the next years of his career.

This is quite the turnaround for the actor, who, when reports about him ditching the role first emerged, doused the fears of fans at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) back in July:

Batman is the coolest f—ing part in any universe. [I] would be a f—ing ape on the ground for Matt Reeves.

He also said that he "always intended on doing a third [Batman movie] if Warners wants to make it." However, it seems that the actor may be having a change of heart.

Affleck's performance as Batman was praised by fans with some going so far as to say that it was one of the very few things they loved about "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Knowing how much he impacted the universe already, his exit will definitely pose a serious challenge, even a possible untimely end of the franchise.