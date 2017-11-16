Ben Affleck News: Actor Looking for a Cool Way to Segue Out of Batman Role

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in the DCEU via last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

While Ben Affleck has earlier said that he is willing to continue playing Bruce Wayne/Batman, the actor has recently revealed that he is looking for a cool way to segue out of the role.

The embargo on the critics' reviews on "Justice League" has already been lifted, and many have pointed out that, while it is flawed in more ways than one, the chemistry among the characters makes up for it. Although most reviews opine that the actors' respective performances are superb and are the saving grace of the movie, the same thing cannot be said about how Affleck breathed life into his Batman character. For many critics, the actor's performance is underwhelming and dragging.

However, even before the reviews on "Justice League" came out, Affleck has already expressed his intent to hand down Batman's cowl to somebody else as he said that is looking for a way to segue out of the role. According to the actor, the solo "Batman" movie that is being developed by "War for the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves is something he is contemplating.

"You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it," Affleck told USA Today.

Prior to Affleck's recent pronouncements, there have already been numerous rumors claiming that the actor would be exiting from Warner Bros' DCEU (DC Extended Universe) brand. While some suspect that Affleck would eventually be replaced as Batman in the solo "Batman" movie that he was originally slated to write and direct, others opine that it may happen in the announced "Flashpoint" movie, where the Batman is his father, Thomas Wayne, as a result of the altered timeline after Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the DCEU) returned to the past to prevent the death of his mother.

How will Affleck leave the DCEU? Will he really die in the solo "Batman" movie? Will his graceful exit from the brand happen in the still uncertain "Flashpoint?"

Fans can only speculate for now.