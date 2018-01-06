REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently forwarded its investigations on the sexual harassment cases against Harvey Weinstein and James Toback to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

The report was confirmed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office's spokesperson, Greg Risling, to The Hollywood Reporter as he said that the cases were currently "under review" after they were filed sometime in December 2017.

Risling also confirmed that the Beverly Hills Police Department was able to present evidence that made the filing of the cases possible. However, the D.A.'s office refused to provide details on the charges and when the alleged sexual assault incidents occurred.

In the end of October, the Beverly Hills Police Department released a statement confirming that they had started their investigations on the sexual harassment claims against Toback and Weinstein. "These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," the police statement read.

Movie producer Weinstein was the highlight of news headlines in October 2017 when the New York Times released a report that detailed Weinstein's acts of alleged sexual assault that victimized Hollywood actresses.

One of the accounts came from Ashley Judd, who said Weinstein offered to give her a massage or asked her to watch him while he took a shower. The incident happened two decades ago when Judd starred in a movie that Weinstein produced. She said Weinstein had invited her to his hotel room in the Peninsula Beverly Hills for a meeting but she was shocked to see him in his bathrobe.

Other actresses - including Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and more - have since come out to speak out on how they experienced assault in Weinstein's hands.

Also in October last year, 38 women who worked with director and writer Toback accused him of sexual harassment. One of the victims said he forced her to watch him masturbate in an incident that occurred in 1987.