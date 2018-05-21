'Beyonce Mass' Celebrated at a California Church

GraceCathedral.Org / Edgar Garcia and Ellie Bozmarova The congregation that attended the Beyonce Mass at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Hundreds came in attendance to join a "Beyonce Mass" in a church in San Francisco, California.

The Grace Cathedral Church recently held an event where they utilized secular music to be able to reach out to more people, as seen on the Facebook Video that was posted by VICE Selects.

Based on the video, a lot of people attended the service where the songs of the pop and R&B music superstar were used for praise and worship.

Reverend Jude Harmon led the sermon during the unique mass celebration, where he said that there is a young and loving community that sees the world as a partner instead of an enemy.

He also mentioned that most of the individuals who attended the mass are comprised of people of color as well as the members of the LGBT community. "People on who other people's narratives have been projected. Just to be honest, the church hasn't been the best about lifting up those voices," the reverend also stated.

Harmon also made a controversial claim when he said that Beyonce could be a better theologian compared to other priests and pastors at the moment.

Meanwhile, event organizer Rev. Yolanda Norton said in an interview with ABC7 News that they were using Beyonce to attract different kinds of people to talk about God and His message. She also refuted the criticisms that they were worshipping the multi-awarded singer.

"People think we're worshipping Beyoncé, none of that is true," she stated. "This is a way to have different kinds of conversation," she added.

Norton also mentioned in a separate interview that they use the lyrics of their songs to teach the churchgoers what their prayers could be composed of. She also said during the mass service that is meant to give inspiration for women of color as well as members of the minorities.

"I believe she reminds us that you have to do your thing your way, you don't do it on demand, you don't do it for your oppressor, you don't sing when they want you to sing...you sing when God calls you to sing," the reverend said in the middle of the mass service.

However, not everyone could accept their approach in worshiping God.

Some netizens left their comments on Facebook, saying that it was mocking God and Satan was behind it. "Only Satan could mislead and deceive at this level! Beyoncé isn't a role model for anyone and no substitute for Jesus! This is disgusting!!!" one of the comments stated.

Beyonce has yet to break her silence about the so-called "Beyonce Mass" that is being done in California. However, the "Single Ladies" singer seemed to have a different idea about going to church.

TMZ reported that music icon just purchased a 7,500 square-foot stone church that was reportedly standing in New Orleans for 100 years.

According to The Grapevine, the church has been out of service for quite some time already since most of its parishioners already passed away. This means that it could have been vacated for a few years already.

Details about the singer's plans for the old church remains under wraps at the moment.