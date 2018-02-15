'Black Panther 2': Rumored to be Produced Soon

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman represents the African nation in the Marvel movie.

With the "Black Panther" film just released early this year and still yet to be released in some countries, rumors for "Black Panther 2" have already been circulating the mainstream. The Marvel superhero film has quickly risen to fame.

Last December, ticketing company Fandango revealed that it was the second most anticipated film for 2018 among the 8,000 movie-goers they surveyed, following another Marvel movie, "Avengers: Infinity Wars."

The same company reported that its ticket presales for its first 24 hours amounted to the largest ever presales for a Marvel movie, even trumping record-holding "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. Further, it has also outsold all the previous superhero films, making it Fandango's top-selling superhero film.

The audience reception was also outstanding, with a 98 percent approval rating as per the reviews in the website of review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, another review aggregator Metacritic had rated it 87 percent.

Now, fans are awaiting the announcement of the release of the film's sequel. While there has been no confirmation yet that "Black Panther 2" would indeed be produced, chances are Marvel would follow through.

Ryan Coogler, director and co-writer of "Black Panther," had dropped hints about working on another film.

"Without getting into specifics, what I'll say is something that I kind of, you know, what I struggled with at first is the difference between T'Challa in the comic books versus T'Challa in the MCU," Coogler told Bustle. "So I'd be really interested to see, you know, what kind of king he is with experience and how that affects his performance in the stories," he added.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has also reported that they would be producing several more movies after the release of "Avengers 4," but it has not named most of the coming movies yet.

"We've got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that's come before — intentionally," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair.

Fans, however, are already anticipating the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2," which is expected to come out in July next year, and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3," which is set to be released in 2020.