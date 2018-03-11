'Black Panther' Passes $1 Billion In Box Office Making Sequel A Sure Thing

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A new TV spot is out for "Black Panther."

"Black Panther" has joined the list of Marvel movies that surpassed the $1 billion threshold. With this achievement, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed that a sequel will indeed happen.

The film reached its new milestone 26 days into its release with total earnings now at $1.07 billion. While much of it came from the domestic market, nearly half of the film's earnings came from overseas, bolstered by a strong start in China where the film currently stands at $49 million two days into its release.

The Wakandan Warrior is the fifth Marvel film to break the $1 billion mark joining "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age Of Ultron," "Iron Man 3" and "Captain America: Civil War." With the film still in theaters, the final tally could still increase by a considerable amount.

Needless to say, the film's commercial and critical success is more than enough to guarantee a sequel. While a release date has not been set, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assured fans that "Black Panther" is definitely a part of Marvel Studios' future plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that," Feige told Entertainment Weekly. "One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two."

Although Feige did not disclose any details about the upcoming sequel, he did say that they have a "solid direction" for the film going forward. In fact, discussions for a possible sequel were already being made long before the film's premiere.

"There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther," Feige said. "We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

"Black Panther" is currently available in theaters and will return to the big screen next month when "Avengers: Infinity War" premieres on April 25, 2018.