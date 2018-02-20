Black Widow Movie Confirmed By Chris Evans?

Facebook/Avengers Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

The Black Widow movie may be happening after all.

For years, fans have been hoping to see the elite agent played by Scarlet Johansson, who was one of the first characters introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in her solo film.

However, a decade into the franchise, Black Widow is yet to feature in her standalone movie. While Marvel Studios has been silent about it all, it appears that they have been working on the project after all.

Captain America actor Chris Evans appears to have let slip Marvel's movie plans for Black Widow while he spoke to ET Canada about the success of "Black Panther."

"There's nothing they can't do. And I'm sure it's gonna have the exact same effect when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe and they're kind of one step ahead of everybody else," the actor said. Evans made the revelation as if it was already confirmed beforehand. It is possible that he might be in it too, which would explain his knowledge about it.

Marvel is yet to comment about this though, as the studio has played coy about what they have in store for fans after the "Avengers 4." This is, of course, understandable, seeing that the current phase will mark the end for some established characters, and they are keeping details about who gets to survive the Mad Titan's wrath and who does not until the actual films come out.

Before Evans' bombshell, it was rumored that Marvel hired Jac Schaeffer to write the script for the Black Widow film. Her work includes the Disney short "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and the upcoming all-female remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

The Black Widow movie is expected to be released in 2020, possibly joining "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Doctor Strange" in the slate.