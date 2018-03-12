'Bloodborne' Guide: How To Defeat The Shadow Of Yharnam

From Software The streets of Yharnam is filled with blood once again as players both old and new participate in the Return to Yharnam event for "Bloodborne."

"Bloodborne" is currently celebrating the Return to Yharnam community event aimed at bringing long term fans into the game. Now, the online world of hunters is buzzing with activity as players take on bosses to earn rich rewards, bosses like the Shadow of Yharnam.

The Shadow of Yharnam is arguably one of the deadliest bosses in the game. This is mainly due to the fact that it comes in the form of three enemies. But while defeating it is difficult, it's not impossible especially once a player knows its weakness.

This particular boss can be found at the very end of the Forbidden Woods area and comes in the form of three dark clerics. The first is a mage that shoots fireball projectiles, the second is equipped with a sword, and the third is an amalgam of the two capable of using both flame and sword attacks.

Before seeking out the boss, players must keep a few things in mind. First, fast weapons are the key to defeating the boss as slow weapons leave players open to being taken out. Second, players must always keep the magic user in their line of sight in order to dodge its projectile.

A useful tip when fighting is to keep track of distance – far enough to be able to dodge attacks while at the same time close enough to deliver blows to the boss. The key to defeating the Shadow of Yharnam is to take them out in quick succession.

As the fight goes on, each cleric powers up when one of their numbers dies. Players must try their best to put each of them as close to death as possible before taking them out one at a time.

Start off by killing the two ranged clerics as the sword-wielding boss' attacks can be easily dodged due to its short range. All the while players must be wary as the boss is also able to summon gigantic snakes in the latter stage of the fight.

Successfully vanquishing the Shadow of Yharnam, players will be rewarded with the Blood Rapture rune. Once equipped, the rune causes critical strikes (visceral attacks) to restore 200 HP.

"Bloodborne" is available exclusively to the PlayStation 4.