'Borderlands 3' News, Update: This Might Be the First Official Detail Confirmed for the Game

(Photo: Gearbox Software) An image from "Borderlands 2."

Not much is known about the highly anticipated "Borderlands 3," but when it materializes, it will feature a flamethrower by Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted about a "sentient" flamethrower, which he showed off in a video on Instagram.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford replied to the tweet to say that he will add it to "the next Borderlands game," emphasizing that he is "super serious."

Let me know if you want to write the flavor text. You may have already done so — we'll just lift it from one of your tweets.

Musk immediately agreed, which means that, if Pitchford is indeed as serious as he claims to be, the flamethrower might indeed find its way to "Borderlands 3," which is yet to be made official at this point.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

Gearbox Software has not announced the new game in the hit franchise, but they have been saying for the past year they are hard at work on the installment.

When talking about their next game, Pitchford does not refer to it as "Borderlands 3." In fact, he said that it may not even be called that.

Back in September, he said, per Dual Shockers that at least 90 percent of the studio's productive capability is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on." He noted that "a product does not exist until it's announced" so he was careful not to confirm anything during that time.

In April last year, Pitchford shared a photo of himself doing motion capture work believed to be for "Borderlands 3" although he never namedropped it.

Talks about the third "Borderlands" game first started back in 2016, when the Gearbox CEO told Eurogamer: