Boy Scouts of America to Provide Condoms to Teens at World Scout Jamboree

Boy Scouts of America and scouting organizations from Mexico and Canada that will be hosting the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next year will be required to provide condoms for the teenage participants during the "12 days of peace, friendship and adventure" they expect to experience at the event.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree set for July 22 – Aug. 2, 2019, is an official educational event of the World Organization of the Scout Movement that is designed for young people ages 14 to 17 years old from National Scout Organizations. Scouts Canada, Asociación de Scouts de México, and the Boy Scouts of America will collectively host the event at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.

The most recent publication of the World Organization of the Scout Movement Guidelines for hosting of the World Scout Jamboree requires the host organization to provide condoms for the duration of the event.

"The host organization must ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST at a number of locations on the site. Heads of Contingent must be informed in advance and made aware of their responsibility in communicating this policy to their participants, unit leaders, contingent staff, and IST in an appropriate way. When making this information available onsite, consideration shall be given to the various cultures and beliefs present," the 2016 document stipulates.

While possession and/or consumption of "amphetamine-type stimulants, cannabis, cocaine, opiates and other psychoactive substances" are strictly forbidden, adults will be allowed to consume alcohol at confined areas, according to the habits of host countries. And while the smoking of tobacco products will be discouraged, smoking will be allowed in confined areas.

Organizers of the event, which will be attended by girls and boys, say they will be adhering to international health practices, and that condoms will be available through medical facilities.

In an emailed statement to The Christian Post on Tuesday, Andy Chapman, vice chairperson of the World Scout Committee, said, "Planning for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree is underway between the World Organization of Scout Movement and the three National Scout Organizations who are co-hosting the event.

He continued: "The World Scout Jamboree is an official program of the World Organization of the Scout Movement. As a world Scouting event, WOSM previously established the requirements and guidelines for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree. The co-hosts are working with WOSM to appropriately implement these requirements."

The 24th World Scout Jamboree will be hosted under the theme, "Unlock a New World."

"Our theme, Unlock a New World, invites you to unlock new adventures, new cultures, and new friendships. The theme was originally designed by youth representatives from our three host countries, also known as the 'Dream Team,' who were responsible for presenting the original bid for the 24th World Scout Jamboree," the website for the event says.

"Because our jamboree is being hosted in North America, it will be defined by the cultures found in the 'New World' countries of Mexico, Canada, and the USA. This jamboree will provide a different view on the Scouting movement," it adds.

Next year's event expects to build on traditions of conservation and outdoorsmanship, by embracing "the growing trend of leadership development and global citizenship" in the scouting movement.

Founded in 1910, the BSA is one of the largest Scouting organizations in the United States of America and one of the largest youth organizations in the United States, with more than 2.4 million youth participants and nearly one million adult volunteers.

Earlier this month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, citing a shift toward a more globally-focused youth leadership and development program, announced that it will cut all ties with the BSA at the end of 2019, bringing to an end a 105-year relationship between the two organizations. That announcement came just days after the BSA said they will drop the word "boy" from the name of their older youth program to help make sure "all youth are welcome," including girls.