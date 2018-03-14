Brad Pitt Reportedly Vows to Remain Celibate for a Year to Devote More Time to Himself

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actor Brad Pitt

Did Brad Pitt really vow to stay celibate for a year?

Brad Pitt is no doubt one of the most sought-after men in the world today. While it was unfortunate that he had to end things with his wife Angelina Jolie, fans may have had a renewed sense of hope now that the actor is back on the market. However, this hope seems to have been immediately crushed when reports surfaced that Brad Pitt has vowed to stay celibate for a year as he devotes more time for himself and keeping his body healthy.

Apparently, the 54-year-old actor will be using his single status and his freedom to keeping fit, healthy and staying away from alcohol, a source tells The Sun.

"Brad is really sorting himself out... He's getting trim, eating healthily and has cut out booze. He has been in relationships for pretty much all of his entire adult life.Now that he's single, he's doing things he's previously been unable to do," the source claimed.

While Pitt has described her separation from Angelina Jolie as "death," he is also still embroiled in a custody battle with the actress over their kids as their divorce is yet to be finalized.

With reports of his vow of celibacy, this would certainly affect the rumors circulating online regarding Pitt renewing a relationship with his recently separated ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Last month, it was revealed that Aniston had separated from her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, after spending seven years together. As both Pitt and Aniston are now both single, fans are hoping that the two would rekindle their relationship.

While the Pitt–Aniston reunion may have taken a hit with the actor's celibacy news, this reinforces Tiffany Haddish's claims that the "Allied" actor had promised to date her if they are both still single in 2019.

Pitt has been linked to a number of women since his split from Jolie including actress Sienna Miller. As for Angeline Jolie, the actress is yet to start dating.