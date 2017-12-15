Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are 'Pulling Through' Despite Cheating Revelation

Facebook/VanderpumpRules A promotional image for the new "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky."

Brittany Cartwright is keeping positive despite her boyfriends recent cheating admission.

While it had been almost eight months since Jax Taylor had admitted to cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, the revelation just came recently during a recent episode of "Vanderpump Rules" where they co-stars. And despite the event occurring months ago, the negative comments wouldn't seem to stop but thankfully both Cartwright and Taylor are pulling through it.

During the Dec. 4 episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Jax Taylor finally confessed to his girlfriend of two years, Brittany Cartwright, that he cheated on her with their former fellow co-star and SUR server Faith Stowers. Thankfully, the couple decided to work on their relationship instead of breaking up.

"So many people are quick to judge until you're the one going through it," the "Vanderpump Rules" star said in a Tweet. "I wish you all all the love & happiness in the world. Spread love, not hate," she added.

Meanwhile, Taylor himself addressed the issue and admitted to regretting his unfortunate actions, saying, "I wasn't thinking. It was one of my usual mess-ups. I really really regret what I did. It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we're working through it and we're in a good place right now."

With this big revelation, Cartwright recently posted a message on Instagram along with a glamorous photo of her explaining that while it may have been difficult, she is trying to move forward from the incident and not back.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old Taylor revealed that he and Cartwright are currently in a good place, more than they ever had since becoming a couple. However, he doesn't feel good about reliving the events all over again on television. All the while, his attention is now focused on Cartwright and her well-being.