Brother of Pregnant Woman, 2 Kids Killed by Husband Having Affair, Says Family's 'Faith Is in God'

(Photo: Facebook/Frankie Rzucek) Frankie Rzucek poses with his Shannan Watts, 2018.

The brother of a pregnant Colorado woman who was murdered alongside her children by her husband has declared that his family has no "worries" because they have faith in "God."

Frankie Rzucek, brother of the now deceased Shannan Watts, sat in court consoling his father Monday as a judge read the felony charges against Chris Watts. Afterward, the grieving brother took to social media to share a message with the thousands of supporters who've rallied around the family.

"Thank you everyone for the continued prayers and support. We don't have any worries. We have faith in God, support from around the world and the sweetest guardian angels I've ever known," Rzucek assured supporters on Facebook Monday night.

The affidavit, which was unsealed on the same day as the court hearing, reveals details about how Chris Watts, 33, allegedly murdered his wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

On Aug. 13, Shannan Watts had returned from a business trip in Arizona with her company Le-Vel and about 12 hours later was reported missing. Three days later her remains were found in an oil and gas field where Chris Watts had worked.

"I don't know what to say. Just that my sister and nieces are loved by so many. It's hard to find reasoning for such things," Rzucek wrote in another post over the weekend where he added one of his late sister's inspirational quotes. "'Find the positive in the negative' she says. Thank you Shanann for all that you've done and continue to do and I'm honored to call you my sister."

Rzucek then asked supporters to not attack Chris Watts' family, noting that they, too, are mourning over the tragic loss.

"God bless you all. My prayers to his family. I pray people don't harass them or wish harm on anyone. God will take care of everyone and everything. They are our family and are hurting just as much. Don't just pray for us, pray that everyone finds peace and love in their hearts through these unimaginable circumstances. Again my family and I appreciate all the love and support," he wrote.

Chris Watts initially pretended he was not aware of his wife and daughters' whereabouts and made several emotionless pleas to the media asking for their "return." He was subsequently arrested on Aug. 15 in Frederick, Colorado, after he confessed to killing his wife.

The affidavit reveals that Watts had been having an affair with a co-worker and told his pregnant wife that he wanted to end their marriage.

In a statement to police, Watts said he saw his wife murder their daughter, Celeste. Looking at a baby monitor, Watts said he saw Bella "sprawled" out on her bed as his wife strangled Celeste.

Watts then claimed he was so enraged that he retaliated by strangling Shanann Watts to death. He then loaded the bodies of his three family members into his work truck and dumped them at the oil field. Shannon Watts was buried in a shallow grave and he dumped the girls inside oil tanks.

Watts was charged Monday with nine felony counts. His charges included three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation for the deaths of all three of his family members, along with two counts of first-degree murder for killing his daughters, both of whom were younger than 12 while being in a position of trust. In addition, he faces one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased body.

Judge Marcelo Kopcow denied bail. Watts' next scheduled court appearance for a status conference will be Nov. 19.