'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' News: Treyarch Confirmed as Developers for this Year's 'Call of Duty'

Treyarch It has been three years since the last "Black Ops" game, perhaps it is time to revisit that world?

The rumors behind the possibility of a "Black Ops 4" seem to be getting more and more valid by the day as Activision confirms that Treyarch, the studio behind the previous "Black Ops" games, will be working on this year's "Call of Duty" title.

At last week's earnings call for Activision, company President and COO Coddy Johnson discussed the status for the next major "Call of Duty" game and confirmed Treyarch will be working on this year's entry. He even explicitly described Treyarch as "the creators of Black Ops," further cementing that this year will see the return of the "Black Ops" series.

"This fall, we plan to continue to exceed fans' expectations with the new release from Activision's Treyarch, the creators of Black Ops, the most successful sub-franchise in Call of Duty history, and we cannot wait to share more about that with you on future calls," he said. Treyarch then tweeted that they are excited for the year ahead and "can't wait to share more."

Treyarch is one of the major developers that have worked on a "Call of Duty" title on a somewhat annual basis. In 2010, they released the first "Black Ops" game to massive success and it quickly became their recurring series with the release of "Black Ops II" in 2012 and a third one in 2015. So, if Treyarch is once again holding the reins for this year's title, it is very likely that they will release another "Black Ops" game, or at least that is what people are hoping for.

The rumors surrounding "Black Ops 4" launching this year first came out when video game journalist and industry insider Marcus Sellars tweeted that "Black Ops 4" was in development for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and surprisingly enough, the Nintendo Switch. He also said that the game will take place in modern times and will be "boots on the ground."

While that rumor had little basis at the time, the announcement regarding Treyarch's involvement in this year's "Call of Duty" really helps its validity. Assuming it is true, it will be interesting to see how well a "Call of Duty" title will run on the Nintendo Switch given how the console was only barely able to play Bethesda's "DOOM" after a lot of adjustments were made for the port.