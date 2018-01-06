(Photo: Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial) A promotional image for "Captain Marvel."

DeWanda Wise is joining the growing cast of the upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie.

The "She's Gotta Have It" star was tapped for a co-star role, but the specific name of the character she will play is being kept under wraps.

Wise took to Instagram to confirm the news, revealing that it has been a while since she was cast on "Captain Marvel":

It's true. On my way to join the Marvel universe. Thank you for the beautiful outpouring of yaaaaasssssedness. Been holding this secret for a moment, and I STILL can't believe it. I promise you there isn't a single ounce of pessimism left in my body. I gotta retire Black Daria, y'all cuz WON'T HE DO IT #CaptainMarvel

This will be Wise's first major movie role. She will join Brie Larson, who will play the titular character, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Samuel L. Jackson who is reprising his role as Nick Fury.

Set to tell the story of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, "Captain Marvel" will be set in the nineties, a period in which Nick Fury still hasn't lost his eye. The movie will tie into "Avengers 4," which will mark the epic conclusion of the first decade of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As to who Wise's character would be, fans are quick to speculate that she might play the role of Monica Rambeau, who once went by the name Captain Marvel in the earliest year of her heroics.

The superhero gained her superpowers after being hit by extradimensional energy from an energy disruptor weapon created by a criminal scientist.

Monica went through a lot of alias changes in the comics such as Pulsar and Photon, after taking the Captain Marvel mantle, but currently, she goes by the name Spectrum.

With the impression that Wise's role is a big one in "Captain Marvel," add to that the huge connection of Monica in the history of the central superhero, many believe the star will indeed bring this character to life.