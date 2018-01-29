CeCe Winans, Hillsong, Reba McEntire Take Home Grammys for Gospel, Christian Music Categories

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) Matt Crocker and Brooke Fraser pose with their Grammys for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "What a Beautiful Name," Jan. 28, 2018.

CeCe Winans, Hillsong Worship, and Reba McEntire were among the stars who took home Grammy awards in the Christian music categories.

Held Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the 60th annual Grammy awards had five categories in the field of Gospel and Contemporary Christian Music.

CeCe Winans won the "Best Gospel Performance/Song" award for "Never Have to Be Alone," Hillsong Worship won the "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" award for "What a Beautiful Name," and famed country music singer and producer Reba McEntire won the "Best Roots Gospel Album" with her Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope album.

(Photo: Twitter/Reba) Country music singer and producer Reba McEntire holding her 2018 Grammy award for "Best Roots Gospel Album."

"Thanks to everyone for all the love and support of #SingItNow! #Grammys #BestRootsGospelAlbum," tweeted McEntire on Sunday, getting as of Monday morning over 2,800 likes and nearly 400 retweets.

In addition to winning "Best Gospel Performance/Song," Winans also won the award for "Best Gospel Album" with Let Them Fall in Love.

Zach Williams won the "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" award with his Chain Breaker release. The artist stated on Twitter Sunday evening that he was "shocked" by his win.

"Blown away. Completely shocked. I'm a huge fan of everyone in the category and honored to win, but without God none of this would be possible. Thank you all for your love and support," tweeted Williams.

(Photo: Twitter/Zach Williams) Contemporary Christian music star Zach Williams with his 2018 Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album."

In a statement posted to Twitter celebrating their victory on Sunday, Hillsong Worship emphasized the message of "What a Beautiful Name."

"JESUS. The most incredible Name & has transformed our lives. Thanks @BrianCHouston @bobbiehouston & team," tweeted the official Hillsong account.

"No matter how far/close u feel 2 God, His love is greater, His Name more powerful/wonderful/beautiful than any other. May this glorify #JESUS."

Christian rapper Kendrick Lamar, opened the ceremony with a politically-laden performance of the song "XXX," featuring the band U2 and a cameo appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Also, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Eric Church performed "Tears in Heaven" to pay tribute to the victims of last October's Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead. Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

"To honor those we lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I who all performed in Las Vegas that tragic weekend wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us," said Morris.