'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Aftermath of Big Explosion Shows Severide at Risk

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

"Chicago Fire" season 6 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans can expect some romantic ups and downs, as well as Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) feeling the aftermath of their big jump.

It can be recalled that the previous episode, titled "Law of the Jungle," concluded with Casey and Severide jumping off a roof as an explosion of flames trailed behind them. While the two will survive the whole ordeal, they will not walk away unscathed.

"There's going to be some medical ramifications that play into the next episode. So it's not just a throwaway cliffhanger," showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine. "They both end up needing some quick rescues themselves."

Elsewhere in the episode, Severide was caught off guard when Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) informed him that she might be moving out. However, fans of the pairing should not worry, as their relationship will not stay platonic for long. Haas revealed how much he enjoys seeing the "fun and funny" dynamic between Kinney and Mayo, so that will come more into play after the month-long break.

"So we're playing off a lot of their own friendship, and then fictionally, we take it into a more romantic direction coming up," he said.

As for Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Brett (Kara Killmer), there will be some feelings ahead, though they will be unrequited. Cruz likes Brett, but she does not feel the same way about him.

"I think it's one-way, Cruz towards Brett, and he realizes it. And it definitely rears its head over the next few episodes," Haas said. "But Cruz realizes that more important than the romantic feelings he has is the friendship that he has with her."

A teaser trailer for the first episode back shows the team desperately looking for Severide after the big explosion. They spot him floating in the water, unconscious, and they scramble to save him.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 resumes on Thursday, March 1 on NBC.