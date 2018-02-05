'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Denny Woods' Daughter Gets Involved in a Murder Case in Episode 14

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Intelligence helps find justice for a slain college athlete on the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Titled "Anthem," this week's episode will see the team investigate on the death of a college basket ball star. It turns out he was killed after kneeling in protest. His lifeless body is later found after an anti-police really.

As a result, Intelligence deals with a politically charged environment to find their primary suspect.Things get even more complicated when Dennis Woods' (guest star Mykelti Williamson) daughter Brianna (guest star Alexa Adderley) is connected to the case.

The sneak peak from NBC opens with Woods telling Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) that they need to find leads immediately before the murder case "sparks a race riot." Later in the clip, Woods appear to be confronting someone about his daughter. "Get the hell out of my way, my daughter is in there!" yells the lieutenant when his family unexpectedly gets caught in the crossfire between protesters and cops.

"Chicago P.D." will be marking its 100th episode next month with a crossover with "Chicago Fire." Speaking with TV Guide, star Jesse Lee Soffer shared his thoughts on the show's new achievement.

"Making it one hundred episodes is crazy," the actor said during the recent Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "So to be where we are now, I can't believe it...It's a total dream come true. It's special to be a part of."

Although the crossover will be focused on "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.," it will also feature characters from the youngest member of the "Chicago" franchise: "Chicago Med." The big episode is slated to air sometime in early March, and it will explore a journalist who seeks revenge on someone who targets him with an internet smear campaign.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.