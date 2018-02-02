Christian Heroes in Clint Eastwood Film Believe God Used Them to Stop Paris Terrorist Attack (Video)

(Photo: 1517toparis.com) From Clint Eastwood comes "The 15:17 to Paris," in theaters February 9.

Legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood is gearing up to release his new film, "The 15:17 to Paris," next week. In a video shared with The Christian Post, the American heroes of the film share their belief that God used them to stop the terrorist attack as part of a "greater purpose."

"The 15:17 to Paris" showcases the faith and courage of three ordinary men whose extraordinary acts of heroism saved 500 people's lives in 2015.

"In the early evening of Aug. 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train No. 9364 bound for Paris — an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe," the film's description reads.

The motion picture follows the true account of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone. Eastwood decided to use the men to play themselves in the film instead of hiring actors because he was very moved by their journey.

"The odds of our exact situation happening to us are too astronomical to believe that it was just purely chance; God had a hand in it," Skarlatos said in the video featurette.

Stone added, "I believe we're vessels, to be used by Him, to do His work. And it was an honor to do something that good."

Sadler said, "I think it's our responsibility to take that message and be responsible with it and spread it as much as we can so we don't waste the opportunity that He gave us. We're meant to spread the story and it's meant to touch people."

Sadler's father, Tony Sadler, is a Baptist pastor in Sacramento and believes the men's experience was all part of God's plan.

"We believe God's providential will worked its way out. I'm just thankful they were there and got things done," he said in a statement shared with CP.

Hollywood actors Judy Greer, Tony Hale and Jenna Fischer also star in the film.

Eastwood ("Sully," "American Sniper") directed and produced the movie, which features a strong faith element. The Warner Bros. film hits theaters on Feb. 9.