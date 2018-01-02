Comcast Prepares Price Hike on Broadband-Only Service in 2018

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith A Comcast sign is shown on the side of a vehicle in San Francisco, California February 13, 2014.

Subscribers of the broadband-only plan from Comcast received some bad news at the end of 2017 as the company is set to increase fees.

Right before the year ended, Comcast reportedly sent notifications to its customers to show them the new pricing scheme to be implemented this year, according to consumer-run publication Stop the Cap.

One of the highlight price increases to be imposed by Comcast by January 2018 concerned the XFINITY Performance Internet Tier. The company will start charging its customers $74.95 -- about a $10 increase -- every month.

The said bundle contains the company's broadband-only service. It promises to have a speed of 25 Mb per second -- which is what the Federal Communications Commission requires for a service to be considered a broadband connection.

Meanwhile, Comcast is also reportedly going to increase its prices on other services. The price for the Performance Pro Internet-only tier has also gone up to $89.95 from $84.95. The Performance Pro with XFINITY TV or Voice services also gets a price hike and will now incur $76.95 per month.

The cost of service upgrades have also been raised by about $5. The Performance Pro speed upgrade now costs $15 while the same service for Comcast's Blast! bundle is priced at $18.

With regard to miscellaneous services, Comcast has also applied price hikes. For example, customers who are having a Comcast service installed for the first time will be charged $40 per hour instead of $35.20. The same amount applies to non-initial installation services.

Meanwhile, the reactivation cost of TV services from Comcast has also been increased from $3.50 to $6. Even the late payment penalty fee has gone up to $10 from its former $9.50 price.

In a DSL Reports forum, a consumer from Miami, Florida, commented that the price increases imposed by Comcast was highly expected, especially after its speed cap was improved.