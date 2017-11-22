'Cyberpunk 2077' News: CD Projekt Red Assures Fans Upcoming Game Won't Follow 'Games-As-A-Service' Trend

CD Projekt Promo image for the upcoming game "Cyberpunk 2077"

With many developers joining the bandwagon of those who design their titles based on a "games-as-a-service" model, CD Projekt Red assured fans that "Cyberpunk 2077" would not become part of that trend.

CD Projekt Red recently responded to a rumor sparked by a tweet from the Pretty Good Gaming page suggesting that "Cyberpunk 2077" was likely to follow the "games-as-a-service" model to make the title "more commercially significant."

In CD Projekt Red's tweet, the game developer said: "Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than ['The Witcher 3'] — huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for — no b*******, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt."

The video game company then ended their tweet with strong but impressive words: "We leave greed to others."

It is also important to note that Pretty Good Gaming's statement was based on an interview of CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski with a Polish news outlet (via Kotaku) where he said "Cyberpunk 2077" would feature "a certain online element" and added that the online aspect of a game was "necessary" if developers "wish to achieve a long-term success."

This sparked fans' fears that "Cyberpunk 2077" would end up like one of those games which locked essential contents in microtransactions.

On the other hand, it is understandable why fans would fear that an anticipated game such as "Cyberpunk 2077" would embrace the "games-as-a-service" model, especially after the recent issues players raised regarding "Star Wars Battlefront II's" microtransaction approach.

It can be recalled that a few days before "Battlefront II's" official release, a number of players criticized Electronic Arts for locking essential playable characters within the microtransactions frame.

The backlash forced EA to decrease the prices of locked characters such as Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Leia Organa, and more. But that was not enough to calm their disappointed fans. So, on the very day of "Battlefront II's" release, EA had no choice but to temporarily close the game's microtransactions.

CD Projekt has yet to announce "Cyberpunk 2077's" release date.