Slowly but surely, "Cyberpunk 2077" is coming into focus, with more clues hinting at what kind of game it will be like and when fans will be able to see it next.

Interestingly enough, it seems like new clues about the next trailer for the game may have just surfaced online recently.

Spotted by PCGamesN, YouTuber "Madqueen" recently drew attention to a commercial from telecom company Vodafone that was apparently titled "Cyberpunk 2077." The ad also featured an interview with Mike Pondsmith, the author of the pen and paper RPG that the upcoming video game was based on.

To start, Pondsmith provided an overview of what "Cyberpunk" was and shared that it focuses on how the people on the streets can rise up against the people in power with the aid of technology.

"Madqueen" also noted that Pondsmith had explained during the interview why he had chosen to work with CD Projekt Red on the upcoming video game, revealing that the developers shared his vision.

Pondsmith then talked a bit about a trailer for the game. He described a grim scene, one that prominently features death.

Given the recent revelations from Pondsmith, it now seems like the next trailer released for "Cyberpunk 2077" may focus more on the harsh realities that will be featured in the game, and perhaps some combat scenarios will be shown off too.

Currently, the folks at CD Projekt Red have yet to clearly state when they will release the next trailer for the game. However, with the studio expected to be present at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, perhaps the developers will use that event to reintroduce the world to their newest offering. They might even announce a release date during that appearance.

More news about "Cyberpunk 2077" should be made available in the near future.