Dallas Mavericks Roster, Injury News 2017: Seth Curry Inching Closer to Return From Leg Injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry still hasn't played yet this season as he continues to deal with a stress reaction in his left tibia, but it seems he's inching closer to a return.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Curry has been making progress in his recovery and he's expected to return to the lineup sometime in December.

"Again, there's no setbacks that I'm aware of. He hasn't participated in live practice, per se. There's been simulated live situations - stuff with coaches where you have a defender or an offensive player. But it's very set up so as not to create risk. But he's working at it. He wants to be back. But it's just got to happen at the right time," Carlisle said.

"There's no saying: hey, he's going to play against this team on this date, or a target date. We're just not there yet," he added.

Curry's exact return date remains uncertain, but Carlisle has noted that he's going to be out until at least Dec. 11. Of course, it's possible he may be out longer since he hasn't participated in full-contact practices yet.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Curry because he's in a contract season. The former Duke University standout was projected to start at shooting guard before he got hurt in the preseason, but now he would have to work his way back into the rotation.

In 70 games last season, Curry averaged 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebound and 1.1 steals while playing 29 minutes per game. He also shot a 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris have played significant minutes at both guard positions while Curry was sidelined.