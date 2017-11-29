'Daredevil' Season 3 News: 'Hart of Dixie' Star Wilson Bethel Lands Series Regular Role

(Photo: Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil) "Daredevil" season 3 is speculated to adapt the "Born Again" story arc from the comic books.

"Daredevil" continues to expand its cast lineup for season 3.

Wilson Bethel is officially on board the Netflix series, according to reports. The "Hart of Dixie" actor will take on the role of an FBI agent. His character plays an important part in what's happening between Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Further information about Bethel's role are still being kept under wraps.

Variety points out that a previously leaked character description for "Daredevil" may give viewers a clue on Bethel's role. Several months ago, a character description for an FBI agent was released. It led fans to suspect that Sin-Eater, a well-known Marvel character, would be making an appearance on the superhero show.

Sin-Eater was initially a S.H.I.E.L.D agent before becoming an NYPD officer who goes by the name Stanley Carter. Due to an experimental drug, Carter became obsessed with punishing those whom he saw as sinful people. He even attacked various individuals in the law enforcement, including his own captain in the NYPD. Sin-Eater was a villain for both Spider-Man and Daredevil in the comic books, which opens the possibility of him appearing in the TV adaptation.

Matt was last seen on Netflix's mini-series, "The Defenders," alongside other Marvel heroes. He was presumed dead after a huge explosion, but the final scene showed he is very much alive. The masked hero was seen recovering at a convent — heavily suggesting that season 3 will be focusing on the comic book arc "Born Again." In the said storyline, Frank Simpson aka Nuke is hired by Kingpin to take down Daredevil.

"Daredevil" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Netflix. An exact release date has yet to be announced.