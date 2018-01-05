'Daredevil' Season 3 Premiere Date, News: Set Photos Hint Fisk's Return; Karen's Past Explored?

Facebook/Daredevil Wilson Frisk breaks free from prison in season 3.

Leaked set photos of "Daredevil" season 3 hint that Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is back on the streets. Meanwhile, the new season could explore Karen Page's (Deborah Ann Woll) past.

"Daredevil" season 3 is currently in production in New York, and set photos captured by a bystander fans hint that Fisk, also known as Kingpin, is back in the city. The photos, taken by Twitter user @GoreGabPodcast show a group of protesters outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The protesters can be seen holding placards with the words "Cop killer" and "Lock Fisk up." Given that season 2 put Fisk behind bars, the set photos reveal that the Kingpin found a way to get out earlier than expected.

In the original comic series, Fisk is known to get in and out of prison because of his influence and power in the streets of New York. Season 3 just might be following through with the comic storyline.

In a recent interview with Collider, D'Onofrio shared that fans can expect a lot from his character in "Daredevil" season 3.

The actor notes that Frisk is "evolving" and that he has set his eyes on "new focuses and new goals."

"We've already shot some things that are just going to be neat for the fans. There's some awesome things that are very much in the history of Fisk and Daredevil, that people have been waiting for. ... I think they're gonna be very happy," D'Onofrio shared.

Meanwhile, Karen Page is also returning in season 3, and Woll shared that she'd like for her character's past be explored.

With a third season of Daredevil happening and endless possibilities for Karen to show up anywhere, what would you still like to do with her and learn about her? Are there aspects of her that you're still particularly interested in?

"We've been hinting at it, and I hope that we eventually unwrap that candy," Woll revealed.

"Daredevil" season 3 is expected to return this 2018 on Netflix.