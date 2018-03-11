'Dark Souls' Is Getting Own Amiibo In Time For Remaster Release

Twitter/@FromSoftware_PR Solaire of Astora, one of the most beloved characters from the original "Dark Souls," will soon be available as a majestic Amiibo figure.

January's Nintendo Direct presentation announced that a "Dark Souls" remaster was coming to the Nintendo Switch. It should only be fitting that this month's presentation follows up with an announcement of a new Amiibo figure designed for the series.

Called the Solaire of Astora Amiibo, scanning it into the game allows you to perform the famous "praise the sun" emote. The figure will be released alongside the Switch version of "Dark Souls: Remastered" which is set to hit store shelves on May 25, 2018.

In addition to the new Amiibo figure, the Nintendo Direct reavealed that a network test beta will be held sometime before launch. While the company refrained from providing more details, it will present fans with an opportunity to try out the game before its release. Interested players can get the network test version from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Speaking of release, "Dark Souls: Remastered" will also be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the base game, the remastered version will also include the Artorias of the Abyss expansion packs. As with most remasters, the game will also feature a number of technical improvements to the game's resolution as well as frame rate.

But the "Dark Souls" Amiibo figure wasn't the only big announcement at the recent Nintendo Direct presentation. Also announced during the presentation were the Switch release for "Undertale" and the "Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy" remaster for the Switch.

New content was also unveiled for Nintendo Switch exclusives such as "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Splatoon 2." Nintendo 3DS owners were also in on the fun with release dates for "Warioware Gold," "Dillon's Dead Heat Breakers," and "Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey" being announced.

Expect additional details for these games in the coming months as the lead up to this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo continues.